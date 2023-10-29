YSRC govt manipulating systems to keep former CM in prison: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of manipulating the systems by releasing contradictory reports related to the eye problem of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who is now lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case.

Initially, the ophthalmologist’s report had stated that Naidu required an eye operation. Having learnt about it, the YSRC government sent the police to pressurise the ophthalmologist to retract the first report, Lokesh said.Indicating that he got both the reports, which contradicted each other, Lokesh alleged that the manipulation had eroded their trust in the YSRC government. He also expressed his fear about what they might do to Naidu in the guise of medical tests.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Naidu in the central jail during Mulakat on Saturday, Lokesh said the TDP chief had lost 6 kg weight.When Naidu entered the prison, he weighed 72 kg and now his weight has declined to 66 kg. However, the government has claimed that the TDP chief has gained 1 kg weight, he explained.

He also disclosed that Naidu has had a heart problem since birth, and even the doctors are aware of this. However, it appears that the government is intentionally manipulating the system to keep Naidu imprisoned for more days, he charged.The intentions of the ruling YSRC leaders had suggested that they wanted to target his mother Nara Bhuvaneswari, who launched Nijam Gelavali Yatra, he feared.

