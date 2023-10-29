YSRC will win 175 seats: V Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA / VISAKHAPATNAM: Asserting that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is now history, YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy has exuded confidence of achieving the target of 175 Assembly seats in the ensuing elections. “Ours is a party of the poor and weaker sections unlike the TDP which represents capitalists,” he said, while questioning what Naidu did for the poor in the State.

He along with other senior party leaders participated in the YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Bapatla Assembly constituency on Saturday. The yatra was also simultaneously taken out in Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions.

Vijayasai Reddy maintained that Naidu was arrested with clear evidence in the APSSDC case and accused Lokesh of trying to imitate his father and attempting to managing the systems. “However, Lokesh lacks leadership qualities and can never be able to fulfil the aspirations of people,” he said.

Bapatla MLA Kona Raghupathi, along with hundreds of YSRC activists from BC, SC, ST, minorities, and women’s wings, welcomed prominent leaders, including Vijayasai Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, MP Nandigam Suresh, and MLCs Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Pothula Sunitha.

At a public gathering near the Ambedkar statue in Bapatla’s Clock Tower Centre, Mopidevi hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for championing the cause of underprivileged. The welfare schemes have given the marginalised both dignity and long-due recognition, he asserted.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh attributed the strong support the yatra received from Bapatla’s public to the BC, SC, ST and minority leaders’ visionary outlook and efforts.In Proddatur, highlighting the commitment of the YSRC government to social justice, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha underscored the enhanced representation of Backward Classes in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet and nominated posts.

At the same time, he highlighted how the previous TDP government had treated these groups merely as a vote bank, completely denying them social justice and empowerment. Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan hailed Jagan’s egalitarian approach towards governance, which ensured the social and economic uplift of the individuals regardless of their caste, creed or community.

He took personal pride in being an MLA from a minority group in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and lauded the allotment of over 70% of Cabinet posts to representatives from Backward Classes and weaker sections.

Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy hailed Jagan for realising the long standing aspirations of social justice and empowerment among the backward classes.The MLA highlighted the achievements of the YSRC government in the last four-and-a-half years.

YSRC Yatra evokes tremendous response in North Andhra

Bus yatra of the YSRC evoked an overwhelming response in North Coastal Andhra. After passing through Ichapuram in Srikakulam and Gajapathi-nagaram in Vizianagaram districts, the yatra entered Bheemili constituency in Visakhapatnam. Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Seediri Appalaraju, Meruga Nagarjuna and Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao led the yatra. They highlighted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s commitment to social justice. Bheemili MLA Avanthi Srinivasa Rao lauded the commitment of Jagan to ensure the welfare of all sections of the society

