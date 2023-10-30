2,000 players to take part in national sub-junior badminton tourney in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association (APBA) will conduct All India Sub Junior U-15 & 17 Ranking Badminton Tournament 2023 at DRMC Indoor Stadium, Vijayawada, Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium, Patamata and SAI Sandeep Badminton Academy, Vijayawada from November 1 to 8.

Mukkala Dwarakanth, president of APBA and also organising president and chairman of Nellore Urban Development Authority stated that biggest ranking tournament in India was allotted to the State by the Badminton Association of India and around 2,000 players are taking part from all over the country.

The qualifying matches will be held from November 1 to 4 in three venues, totalling 16 courts. The main draw matches will be held from November 5 to 8. The events will be conducted for various categories including singles, double, and mixed doubles for boys and girls under 15 and 17.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukkala Dwarakanath, observed that the inauguration will take place at DRMC Indoor Stadium on November 1 and prize distribution event will be held on November 8. A total of 2,200 entries were received from all over the country. As many as 32 players from singles and 16 pairs from doubles will qualify for main draw matches, he added.

He further informed that around 15 sub junior international players, and 100 technical officials are taking part in this tournament. Milind Deshmukh from Maharashtra will act as the referee and P Ramakrishnaiah from Chittoor will be the deputy referee.

“This is a rare opportunity to host this event which will help the young and upcoming players to improve their standards. Badminton enthusiasts, lovers, promoters, and players will enjoy this feast for eight days,” Mukkala Dwarakanath maintained.

