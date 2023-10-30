Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alienate land for Parasurama Bhavan : BJP MP

He told the Governor, Vizag is home to more than 4 lakh Brahmin population and proposed Parasurama Bhavan will help the community in undertaking community functions.

GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday, sought intervention of Governor S Abdul Nazeer with regard to alienation of land for construction of a Brahmin Bhavan in Visakhpatnam.During a hour long meeting with the Governor, he also brought various developmental issues concerning Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh to his notice.

Narasimha Rao along with 30 prominent Brahmin community representatives from Visakhapatnam submitted a memorandum to the Governor for the alienation of land sanctioned to the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation Ltd in 2016, for the construction of the Parasurama Bhavan.He told the Governor, Vizag is home to more than 4 lakh Brahmin population and proposed Parasurama Bhavan will help the community in undertaking community functions.

Stating 7 years have lapsed since the allotment of 22 cents in Madhavadhara, he alleged that the alienation of land in favour of AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation has not been done due to deliberate neglect and apathy towards needs of the community. He requested allocation of funds for its works.

