BJP demands Vijayasai’s apology over his remarks against party president in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP official spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy went hammer and tongs against YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy for his remarks against the party president Daggubati Purandeswari and demanded an unconditional apology to her. Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Sunday, he said a person who spent 16 months in jail on charges of economic offences and got out on bail, has no moral right to criticise others.

“We are stating that liquor scam has taken place in the State and bigwigs of the ruling YSRC are involved in it. I dare Vijayasai Reddy to prove us wrong with evidence,” he demanded. YSRC leaders seem to bent on insulting opposition leaders to get into the good books of CM Jagan, he said.

Purandeswari flags off ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ train

State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari on Sunday flagged off the special train with BJP activists taking the soil collected from 11,000 villages in Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi for the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign.

BJP activists took out Shobha Yatra to the railway stations with the urns containing soil from 11,000 villages. A total of 900 BJP activists boarded the train to New Delhi. They will participate in the programme in New Delhi and hand over the soil they brought from AP

