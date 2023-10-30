Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t make baseless remarks against govt: Andhra minister to Lokesh

Amarnath demanded that Lokesh make the reason behind meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah public.

Published: 30th October 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh should restrain himself from making baseless remarks against the State government. Speaking to mediapersons, Amarnath said Lokesh was making a hue and cry over evidence in the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the APSSDC case.

“Evidence in a case will be furnished to court and not to the accused. There is no need for the YSRC to manage the systems,” he observed.Amarnath demanded that Lokesh make the reason behind meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah public. Naidu is safe and secure in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, he asserted.

Blindfold protest by Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Denouncing the arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the APSSDC case, the party organised another novel protest in the name of ‘Jaganasuridi Kallu Teripiddam’ (Let us open the eyes of CM Jagan) across the State on Sunday evening.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani staged a blindfold protest at their residence in Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo | Express)

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani staged a blindfold protest at their residence in Hyderabad and raised ‘Nijam Gelavali’ slogan. Similarly, TDP State president K Atchannaidu and the party rank and file participated in the programme in various parts of AP. TDP Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar participated in the protest at his residence in Delhi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudivada Amarnath Nara Lokesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp