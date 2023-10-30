Don’t make baseless remarks against govt: Andhra minister to Lokesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh should restrain himself from making baseless remarks against the State government. Speaking to mediapersons, Amarnath said Lokesh was making a hue and cry over evidence in the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the APSSDC case.

“Evidence in a case will be furnished to court and not to the accused. There is no need for the YSRC to manage the systems,” he observed.Amarnath demanded that Lokesh make the reason behind meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah public. Naidu is safe and secure in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, he asserted.

Blindfold protest by Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Denouncing the arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the APSSDC case, the party organised another novel protest in the name of ‘Jaganasuridi Kallu Teripiddam’ (Let us open the eyes of CM Jagan) across the State on Sunday evening.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani staged a blindfold protest at their residence in Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo | Express)

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani staged a blindfold protest at their residence in Hyderabad and raised ‘Nijam Gelavali’ slogan. Similarly, TDP State president K Atchannaidu and the party rank and file participated in the programme in various parts of AP. TDP Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar participated in the protest at his residence in Delhi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh should restrain himself from making baseless remarks against the State government. Speaking to mediapersons, Amarnath said Lokesh was making a hue and cry over evidence in the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the APSSDC case. “Evidence in a case will be furnished to court and not to the accused. There is no need for the YSRC to manage the systems,” he observed.Amarnath demanded that Lokesh make the reason behind meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah public. Naidu is safe and secure in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, he asserted. Blindfold protest by Lokeshgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); VIJAYAWADA: Denouncing the arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the APSSDC case, the party organised another novel protest in the name of ‘Jaganasuridi Kallu Teripiddam’ (Let us open the eyes of CM Jagan) across the State on Sunday evening. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani staged a blindfold protest at their residence in Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo | Express) TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani staged a blindfold protest at their residence in Hyderabad and raised ‘Nijam Gelavali’ slogan. Similarly, TDP State president K Atchannaidu and the party rank and file participated in the programme in various parts of AP. TDP Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar participated in the protest at his residence in Delhi. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp