Durga temple reopened after partial lunar eclipse in AP
A devotee from Hyderabad presented 113 grams of pearl knitted gold necklace to the presiding deity Kanaka Durga.
Published: 30th October 2023 10:21 AM | Last Updated: 30th October 2023 10:21 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The doors of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) and other temples atop Indrakeeladri reopened on Sunday early hours and were thrown open for the public, after a brief closure for a few hours in view of a partial lunar eclipse.
The temple priests performed ‘Kavata Udghatana’ (opening of the doors) of the main temple and sub-temples at around 6 am on Sunday and the temple was thrown open for darshan at around 9 am.Later, the priests performed Shuddhi (cleansing), and other purificatory rituals such as Snapabhishekam and Ganesh puja were performed before allowing the devotees inside for the darshan.
A devotee from Hyderabad presented 113 grams of pearl knitted gold necklace to the presiding deity Kanaka Durga. The temple authorities presented a portrait of the Goddess and offered laddu prasadams to the family.