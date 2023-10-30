Fisherman’s daughter overcomes challenges, clears NEET

By Express News Service

K Vineetha, a resident of Krishnapatnam port town in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district, has emerged as a beacon of inspiration within her community.

The daughter of a fisherman, Vineetha has achieved a significant milestone by successfully clearing the NEET examination and securing admission into an MBBS programme, embarking on a journey to become a doctor.

Her achievement is particularly remarkable because she hails from an underprivileged background in a rural area of India, where students face and overcome numerous challenges. Vineetha’s journey began at Adani Vidya mandir School in Krishnapatnam, where she found the support and resources to chase her dreams.

The Adani Foundation introduced a groundbreaking initiative by providing free online coaching for medical and engineering entrance exams, which played a pivotal role in Vineetha’s success.

The Adani Vidya mandir School at Krishnapatnam recently acknowledged and celebrated Vineetha’s accomplishments.

GJ Rao, CEO and MD of Krishnapatnam Port, Adani Group, said: “Our commitment extends beyond offering education to underprivileged communities. We aim to empower them. Our Adani Vidya mandir is at the forefront of our efforts, providing free education and scholarships. We ensure students have access to resources and support, including comprehensive training programmes and State-of-the-art facilities up to the 12th grade.”

Vineetha’s success story exemplifies the potential of students from marginalised backgrounds with hard work, determination, and access to the right resources.

The foundation continues to be a strong supporter of ambitious students like Vineetha, promoting education as the cornerstone of successful careers and aspirations.

Vineetha now stands as a role model for her community, proving that even the loftiest dreams can be realised with dedication and support.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

K Vineetha, a resident of Krishnapatnam port town in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district, has emerged as a beacon of inspiration within her community. The daughter of a fisherman, Vineetha has achieved a significant milestone by successfully clearing the NEET examination and securing admission into an MBBS programme, embarking on a journey to become a doctor. Her achievement is particularly remarkable because she hails from an underprivileged background in a rural area of India, where students face and overcome numerous challenges. Vineetha’s journey began at Adani Vidya mandir School in Krishnapatnam, where she found the support and resources to chase her dreams.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Adani Foundation introduced a groundbreaking initiative by providing free online coaching for medical and engineering entrance exams, which played a pivotal role in Vineetha’s success. The Adani Vidya mandir School at Krishnapatnam recently acknowledged and celebrated Vineetha’s accomplishments. GJ Rao, CEO and MD of Krishnapatnam Port, Adani Group, said: “Our commitment extends beyond offering education to underprivileged communities. We aim to empower them. Our Adani Vidya mandir is at the forefront of our efforts, providing free education and scholarships. We ensure students have access to resources and support, including comprehensive training programmes and State-of-the-art facilities up to the 12th grade.” Vineetha’s success story exemplifies the potential of students from marginalised backgrounds with hard work, determination, and access to the right resources. The foundation continues to be a strong supporter of ambitious students like Vineetha, promoting education as the cornerstone of successful careers and aspirations. Vineetha now stands as a role model for her community, proving that even the loftiest dreams can be realised with dedication and support. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp