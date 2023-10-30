Wild tusker strays into Kothavalasa railway station in Andhra

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Panic prevailed in Parvathipuram for a brief period on Saturday night as a male tusker, Hari, strayed into the town for the first time, ventured into Kottavalasa Veedhi and later into the railway station. According to forest officials, Hari, who had separated from a herd of eight elephants, has moved to Artham village under Komarada mandal early on Sunday.

The elephant, who has in the past made headlines for attacking a bus at Artham and the railway crossing gate at Vikramapuram two months ago, did not cause any damage to property or cattle this time. It has been reported that the remaining seven elephants of the herd are meandering on the of Dallayivalasa under Garugubilli mandal. The herd has been giving sleepless nights to residents of various tribal hamlets as well as forest officials under Komarada mandal in the district for the past few months.

It was spotted on the outskirts of Thotapalli Barrage under Garugubilli mandal for past few days. On Saturday, it ventured near Thotapalli Barrage under Balijipeta and later strayed into Parvathipuram Town through Kottavalasa Veedhi. After some time, Hari was once again spotted on platform of Parvathipuram railway station.

Speaking to TNIE, elephant monitoring cell in-charge officer, Manikanteswar said, “Fortunately, the tusker did not cause any damage to property.”

