YSRC, TDP gear up for big fight in Prakasam dist

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The political heat in the erstwhile combined Prakasam district is on the rise as both the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP have intensified their activities to reach out to people for the ensuing elections.The suspension of the Circle Inspector of Martur and the Sub-Inspectors of Parchur, Martur and Yaddanapudi as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on charges of monitoring the filing of Form 7 for inclusion/deletion of names in the electoral rolls through Mahila Police and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Parchur, seems to have caused ripples among the district authorities.

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by Parchur TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao to the ECI in August. He enclosed the screenshots of the WhatsApp group, which included the Inspector, three SIs and some Mahila Police and BLOs for daily monitoring the progress of Form 7 filing.Speaking to TNIE, TDP State organising secretary Damacharla Sathya said they had already made a comprehensive complaint to the ECI regarding the irregularities that took place in revision of electoral rolls in the district.

“As the ECI has already initiated action against some police officials, we will collect the latest information regarding the electoral malpractices committed by the officials and others in all the Assembly segments in the district. We will lodge a complaint with the ECI on behalf of our new alliance,” said Nukasani Balaji, TDP Ongole Lok Sabha segment president.

On the other hand, the Jana Sena Party, CPM and CPI are also planning to lodge complaints regarding the monitoring of the filing of Form 7 for inclusion/deletion of names in the rolls by some officials.The Election Commission had also issued showcause notices to nine Booth Level Officers, who were also involved in the monitoring of submission of Form 7 in Parchur.

Now, the major political parties have started making allegations against each other on the electoral malpractices.In the wake of suspension of the CI and SIs, some Mahila Police and other officials are said to have come out of the newly created WhatsApp groups to avoid trouble.

