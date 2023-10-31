46.3L avail services at Aarogya camps in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Vidadala Rajini, held a review meeting with the officials on Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha on Monday at the state headquarters of the department, Mangalagiri, and instructed them to create awareness among the public to utilise the Arogyasri scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister disclosed that as many as 12,422 health camps have been set up to date from September 30 and 46.31 lakh people have availed the outpatient services. “A total of 21.6 lakh hypertension tests, 18.5 diabetic tests, and 1.79 sputum tests have been conducted. An average of 372 operations were registered at various health camps. Additionally, 1.4 lakh new diabetic cases and 2.25 lakh hypertension (BP) cases have been identified at the camps,” she added.

The minister instructed the officials to design a special program for ANMs and volunteers to create awareness among the public on Aarogyasri by downloading the Arogyasri App and the procedures offered by the Arogyasri scheme, identification of the patients, and to help them to admit to the hospital.

She further instructed the officials to be prepared for the distribution of drugs for chronic diseases. “CM is thinking of delivering medicines to the homes of those suffering from chronic diseases.

“People suffering from chronic diseases need to be identified from time to time and changes should be made in the list of medicines provided by the government,” she added.

MT Krishna Babu, Special chief secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare), J Nivas, commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Harindra Prasad, CEO of Aarogyasri, Muralidhar Reddy, managing director of APMSIDC, Narasimham, director of Medical Education, Rami Reddy, director of Public health were present.

