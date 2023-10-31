Head to Kondaveedu Fort in Andhra for adventure sports

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Much to the delight of tourists, Palnadu district collector Sivashankar Lotheti, along with district divisional forest officer Ramachandra Rao conducted the trial run of kayaking and pedal boating at Kondaveedu Fort and launched the services. The major attractive fact of this sport is that it would be held in Vedulla Cheruvu on the hilltop, which promises a unique experience to the tourists.

In a bid to attract tourists to the Kondaveedu Fort, the Forest Department has launched a one-night-one-day adventure tourism package comprising trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping, team building activities, and yoga among others amid the bounty of nature. The cost of the ticket will be Rs 2,000 for adults and Rs 1,000 for children between 6 and 14 years, the officials informed.

The officials further added that the tourists can book the package between 6 pm to 10 am the next day. “As there are no such fun and adventurous activities available in the erstwhile Guntur district, it would be a great opportunity for the public and tourists to have some thrilling, yet exciting moments,” added the officials.

“Most of the tourists who come to Kondaveedu Fort are youth, so we are expecting that this initiative will evoke a good response from the public and boost tourism at Kondaveedu Fort,” the officials maintained.

In addition to the above developments, a ghat road has been laid in around 7.5 km, apart from a trekking route of more than 2 km, walking track of nature for another 2 km and 800 steps for climbing the hill. A viewpoint deck has been set up, apart from shelters, tents, washrooms, drinking water, and other facilities at the Kondaveedu Fort.

