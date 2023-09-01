Andhra Pradesh High Court permits ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ with riders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday accorded permission, but with conditions, to government employees for their 'Chalo Vijayawada' programme in protest against the proposed Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) in place of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The employees have been demanding the continuation of the Old Pension Scheme. Hearing the petition of CPS Employees Association, Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy said only a limited number of employees would be allowed to participate in 'Chalo Vijayawada'. Police are permitted to act as per law in case of any violation of the conditions laid down. Refusing to give permission for the protest on Friday, the court asked the petitioners to come up with another date and ensure that it is not on the same day of the protest as proposed by electricity employees. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to September 1. The petitioners' counsel contended as the protest is planned in a private property, there is no need for any police permission. Though it was decided to take out a rally initially, later the proposal was withdrawn and the meeting would be held only with 1,000 employees, he informed.