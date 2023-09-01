Chandrababu Naidu urges people to take part in TDP new outreach campaign

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of launching the Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee public outreach programme on Friday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought the cooperation and active participation of people in the 45-day campaign.

In an open letter to the people on Thursday, Naidu said the TDP has taken the development ahead on the strong foundation of welfare programmes, since the beginning. Observing that of the two wheels of the cycle (the TDP symbol), one is for welfare and the other is for development, Naidu felt that Andhra Pradesh, which stood top in development in the country with double-digit growth between 2014 and 2019, was totally destroyed in the last four years. The State has hit the rock-bottom and almost all sections are suffering a lot in the YSRC government, he regretted.

“Against this backdrop, I am writing this open letter seeking your cooperation and active participation in ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ for the development of the State,” he said.

The TDP has already announced certain schemes in the name of Bhavishyathuku Guarantee to resolve the problems being faced by the people. Maintaining that this is for the first time in the country such a campaign is being held, Naidu said a detailed manifesto of the TDP will be announced by Dasara.

