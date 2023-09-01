Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t politicise coin event: BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari

Published: 01st September 2023 08:45 AM

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari refused to comment on the remark of YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy that she was acting as an agent of TDP and said it is improper for the YSRC leader to comment on a programme, which took place in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, she said NTR family members had taken part in the unveiling of a coin on former chief minister NTR commemorating his birth centenary and it was out of love and respect. “There is no need for politicising it,” she felt.

Stating that the BJP will create awareness on social media for the leaders of the party from the State to the district level, she found fault with a decrease in the prices of domestic gas cylinders being made a political issue and sought to know if those commenting on it are against the reduction in the price.

