Highlight land reforms, counter false campaign: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to widely publicise the benefits of land reforms rolled out by the State government, purification of land records and simplification of the land registration process to people.

Taking stock of the progress of the land survey under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha Scheme at a review meeting with the officials at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister underscored the need to counter the false propaganda against the government in a section of media by highlighting the good results of land reforms.

“While there are one or two surveyors in every mandal in most of the States, we have surveyors in every village to ensure maintenance of land records in a foolproof manner and safeguard the rights of landowners. Now, property registration is being done at the village secretariats for the benefit of people,” he highlighted.

“We are also striving to introduce modern technology to enable people get their transactions registered from their homes, but the media has been twisting the facts and spreading venom to discredit the government,” he deplored.

The officials informed him that under the first phase of Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku, land survey has been completed in 2,000 villages and land ownership documents have been handed over to 7.8 lakh people. About 19,000 land disputes have been resolved apart from completing mutations, creation of survey sub-divisions and planting of survey stones. Out of the total 13,460 villages, drone survey has been completed in 12,836 villages. The survey will cover the remaining villages by October 15.

Survey imaging has been completed in 81% of the villages. Preparations are underway to hand over the ownership documents to the landowners in another 2,000 villages in the second phase. The officials informed Jagan that the verification of properties in urban areas has been completed up to 91.93% and they have been asked to constitute special teams to expedite the survey.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to widely publicise the benefits of land reforms rolled out by the State government, purification of land records and simplification of the land registration process to people. Taking stock of the progress of the land survey under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha Scheme at a review meeting with the officials at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister underscored the need to counter the false propaganda against the government in a section of media by highlighting the good results of land reforms. “While there are one or two surveyors in every mandal in most of the States, we have surveyors in every village to ensure maintenance of land records in a foolproof manner and safeguard the rights of landowners. Now, property registration is being done at the village secretariats for the benefit of people,” he highlighted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are also striving to introduce modern technology to enable people get their transactions registered from their homes, but the media has been twisting the facts and spreading venom to discredit the government,” he deplored. The officials informed him that under the first phase of Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku, land survey has been completed in 2,000 villages and land ownership documents have been handed over to 7.8 lakh people. About 19,000 land disputes have been resolved apart from completing mutations, creation of survey sub-divisions and planting of survey stones. Out of the total 13,460 villages, drone survey has been completed in 12,836 villages. The survey will cover the remaining villages by October 15. Survey imaging has been completed in 81% of the villages. Preparations are underway to hand over the ownership documents to the landowners in another 2,000 villages in the second phase. The officials informed Jagan that the verification of properties in urban areas has been completed up to 91.93% and they have been asked to constitute special teams to expedite the survey.