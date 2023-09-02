Andhra Pradesh records 54 per cent deficit rain in August, IMD attributes it to several factors

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh recorded a deficit rainfall of 54% in August. According to the data released by the India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati Centre, the State on an average received a mere 67 mm rainfall, a stark contrast to the usual 144.3 mm, marking a 54% deficiency. Also, the State’s cumulative rainfall from June 1 to August 31 stood at a deficit of 25%.

Of all the districts in the State, only four managed to receive normal rainfall. They included East Godavari, Parvathipuram Manyam, Chittoor and Tirupati. The rest of the districts recorded varying percentages of deficit rainfall.

In Coastal Andhra and Yanam meteorological sub-divisions, only two districts, East Godavari and Parvathipuram Manyam, witnessed normal rainfall. In contrast, 10 districts grappled with deficient rainfall, with seven of them facing large deficiencies. Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR, Palnadu and Prakasam recorded huge deficiencies, with Yanam reporting a staggering 84% deficit.

In Rayalaseema sub-division, two districts received normal rainfall, one encountered deficient, and five districts recorded huge deficiencies. Chittoor and Tirupati experienced normal rainfall. Large deficiencies were reported in Anantapur, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

The IMD Amaravati Centre attributed the deficient rainfall to a combination of factors. Firstly, the Monsoon Trough (MT) lay predominantly to the north of its typical position during August. Additionally, there were periods of weak or interrupted monsoon from August 5 to 16 and August 27 to 31. Furthermore, the low-level jet (LL) and cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea were notably weaker than usual.

The heat low was situated to the west of its normal position, while the Tibetan high remained weaker and northwest of its typical location. The Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) persisted in an unfavourable phase, primarily in Phase 8/1. El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) reaching a positive threshold value at the end of August also contributed to the rainfall deficiency. Lastly, only two low-pressure systems formed, far fewer than the usual 5 to 9 during August, further exacerbating the dry conditions in the State.

According to the latest weather forecast, thunderstorms are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Saturday, while heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on Sunday.

