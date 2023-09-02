Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh transformed into child marriage-free State: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Chief Minister explained him about the steps being taken to attain sustainable development goals in various sectors.

Published: 02nd September 2023 08:32 AM

Dr Zelalem B Taffesse, UNICEF field office chief for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana meets CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Zelalem B Taffesse, field office chief of UNICEF for AP, Telangana and Karnataka, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Friday. Taffesse offered to work closely with mid-level health providers (MLHP), family physicians, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, ANMs and health and wellness centres in primary healthcare at village and ward secretariats and extend all possible support to the government.

“UNICEF is ready to work with the State government in its efforts to safeguard the health of children, supply nutritious food, prevention of atrocities against women and minors and monitoring by village secretariats,” Taffesse informed the CM.

The Chief Minister explained him about the steps being taken to attain sustainable development goals in various sectors. He told him that a new programme ‘Arogya Suraksha’ would be launched soon. He further went on to say that AP has been transformed into child marriage-free state.

UNICEF health specialist Dr RP Sridhar, social behaviour change specialist Seema, Special CS Dr Poonam Malakondaiah, women and child welfare principal secretary G. Jayalakshmi and Commissioner Janaki were among those present.

