CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disburses Rs 109.74 crore to tenant farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released Rs 109.74 crore as first tranche under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the year 2023-24, benefitting 1,46,324 tenant farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs) and minorities.

He also released Rs 11.01 crore towards input subsidy for 11,373 farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains between May and August this year. Jagan disbursed a total of Rs 120.75 crore to farmers from his Camp Office in Tadepalli.

Terming the initiative unique, he explained that the scheme extends financial support to tenant farmers holding Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRCs) and even to ryots who cultivate crops on endowments and RoFR patta lands. Elaborating, he said the government pays Rs 13,500 each to all eligible farmers every year in three instalments - Rs 7,500, Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 - under the scheme.

Asserting that no other State has introduced such a scheme, Jagan added, “In Andhra Pradesh, 60 per cent of the farmers own less than half a hectare of agricultural land (1.25 acres) and 70 per cent of the farmers own one hectare. Hence, the scheme is helpful to majority of farmers.”

Further, the Chief Minister pointed out, “The farmer-friendly government has spent Rs 31,005 crore, benefitting 52,57,263 farmers in the last 50 months. So far, Rs 3,943 crore has been distributed to farmers this year.”

As many as 5.38 lakh SC, ST, BC, minority and tenant farmers, including those cultivating endowments lands, and 3.99 lakh farmers holding RoFR pattas received benefits to the tune of Rs 1,122 crore so far, he added.

On the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Jagan explained that the centres, staffed by agriculture graduates and supported by village secretariat staff, are helping farmers with e-cropping facilities. The RBKs also help farmers and ensure they get Minimum Support Price for their produce, he added.

Elucidating on the initiatives introduced in the agriculture sector, he said the free insurance scheme, free power supply, payment of input subsidy at the end of the season and timely support in facilitating the supply of gunny bags have boosted the morale of farmers in the State.

“After the entry of Amul, dairy farmers also have benefitted a lot with an increased price of milk due to healthy competition,” he pointed out.

During a virtual interaction with the Chief Minister, some of the farmers asked for insurance for mango crop. Responding to the plea, Jagan said the insurance companies were not coming forward to provide insurance for mango crop due to peculiar reasons. “Anyhow, I will initiate efforts in this regard,” he assured them.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appala Raju, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials were present.

