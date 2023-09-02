Construction works at Mother and Child Hospital block gains momentum at Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a huge relief to the patients, the construction works of the MCH (Mother and Child Hospital) block gained pace at Guntur GGH. As the beds at the existing mother and child care ward in the hospital are not sufficient for the patients, Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) came forward to construct a new block.

In 2018, it was decided that the State government would contribute Rs 35 crore and Rs 30 crore by GMCANA, however, due to various reasons, the construction works have been halted. So the members of GMCANA decided to completely fund the project and entered into an MoU with the State government in June this year.

A G+7 building in 2,69,245 sq.ft on the premises of Guntur GGH with 597 beds, including 300 in the maternity ward and 200 in the child care unit, 27 in PICU, 30 in SICU, 40 in NICU, modern infrastructure will be set up at a cost of Rs 86.80 crore. Following the huge donation of Rs 20 crore by Dr Uma Devi Gavini, the block was named after her deceased husband Dr Kaanuri Ramachandra Rao.

