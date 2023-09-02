Focus on e-cropping registrations: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on e-cropping registrations, while maintaining enough stocks of cattle fodder in view of the prolonged dry spell in the State. During a review meeting held on the dry spell and the contingency plans to be implemented, at the Camp Office on Friday, the CM said e-crop data is very important for extending financial support to the farmers and directed them to begin the registrations and collect cattle data from all village secretariats to make preparations to keep enough stocks of fodder.

He also directed them to arrange meetings of farmers’ advisory councils immediately under the aegis of District Collectors to discuss contingency plans and create awareness among farmers on alternate crops in view of the dry spell.

The officials informed the CM that they are ready to distribute 7,005 MT of cattle fodder seeds and 74,023 MT of Total Mixed Ration (TMR) for cattle. “Out of the total capacity of 1,174.58 TMC of all major, medium and minor reservoirs in the State, their present capacity stood at 507.88 TMC. Enough water has been released in advance to meet irrigational needs of Krishna delta and presently, the needs of Godavari delta are being met,” the officials told CM.

While there is no scarcity of water to meet irrigation needs under Vamsadhara and Thotapalli reservoirs, the requirements are being met under the ayacuts of Velugodu, Gandikota, Chitravati, Brahma Sagar, Mylavaram and Gorukallu reservoirs, they added.

Stating that the demand for electricity went up by 18 per cent from the power grid compared to last year, the officials told that every day 44.25 million units are being purchased and a total of Rs 2,935 crore has been spent between March and August.

“Around 3.3 lakh new connections were given to farmers in the last 50 months and renewable power generation has dropped considerably this year due to adverse weather conditions,” officials said. Ministers K Govardhna Reddy, A Rambabu, S Appala Raju, AP Agricultural Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief of Water Resources Narayana Reddy and other senior officials were present.

