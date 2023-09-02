Guntur Municipal Corporation ranks third in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023-24

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The initiatives taken by Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) to make Guntur city pollution-free proved fruitful, as the civic body has bagged nationwide third rank in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023-24 under 10 lakh population category. Guntur is the only city from entire South India to bag this award. While Guntur scored 185.5 out of 200, Amravati (Maharashtra) stood first scoring 194 out of 200 and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) stood second scoring 186.2.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change conducted an air cleaning programme at national-level taking stock of air quality improvement measures in the cities, in which 131 cities with less than 10 lakh population contested for the top spot.

The Central Pollution Control Board conducted the evaluation of the self-assessment reports submitted by the 131 cities, in line with the guidelines of Swachh Vayu Suverkshan, and awarded the third rank to the GMC, informed civic chief Kirthi Chekuri here on Friday.

As part of the various initiatives taken by the civic body to achieve better rank in Swachh Survekshan, GMC has taken up special plantation programmes. As a result, the greenery in the city increased to 30 per cent which was only 17 per cent in 2021. While the plants in central medians were only 10 km in the past, it increased to 23 km and the avenue plantation was increased from 20 km to 30 km this year.

Along with this, the construction of drainage-to-drainage roads, renovation of potholes, usage of sweeping machines and mist sprayers to prevent pollution, effective implementation of waste management practices, including composting of wet wastes and recycling, and generation of electricity from wastes at Jindal power project resulted in reducing pollution in the city.

Civic chief Kirthi informed that getting this prestigious national award is possible only with the cooperation of the officials, workers, and people of the city. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will present the award to Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri in Bhopal on September 7.

GUNTUR: The initiatives taken by Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) to make Guntur city pollution-free proved fruitful, as the civic body has bagged nationwide third rank in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023-24 under 10 lakh population category. Guntur is the only city from entire South India to bag this award. While Guntur scored 185.5 out of 200, Amravati (Maharashtra) stood first scoring 194 out of 200 and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) stood second scoring 186.2. It is to be noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change conducted an air cleaning programme at national-level taking stock of air quality improvement measures in the cities, in which 131 cities with less than 10 lakh population contested for the top spot. The Central Pollution Control Board conducted the evaluation of the self-assessment reports submitted by the 131 cities, in line with the guidelines of Swachh Vayu Suverkshan, and awarded the third rank to the GMC, informed civic chief Kirthi Chekuri here on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As part of the various initiatives taken by the civic body to achieve better rank in Swachh Survekshan, GMC has taken up special plantation programmes. As a result, the greenery in the city increased to 30 per cent which was only 17 per cent in 2021. While the plants in central medians were only 10 km in the past, it increased to 23 km and the avenue plantation was increased from 20 km to 30 km this year. Along with this, the construction of drainage-to-drainage roads, renovation of potholes, usage of sweeping machines and mist sprayers to prevent pollution, effective implementation of waste management practices, including composting of wet wastes and recycling, and generation of electricity from wastes at Jindal power project resulted in reducing pollution in the city. Civic chief Kirthi informed that getting this prestigious national award is possible only with the cooperation of the officials, workers, and people of the city. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will present the award to Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri in Bhopal on September 7.