Nani dares TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to respond to  I-T notice

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Friday demanded that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu respond to the notices that the Income Tax Department has reportedly sent to the former chief minister, asking him to explain why Rs 118 crore, which he has allegedly received as ‘kickbacks’ from some infrastructure firms, be treated as ‘undisclosed income’ and processed as per law.

“If you (Naidu) are a sincere politician, open up and respond to the notices. Speak up on whether you have received the notices or not? Did you or did you not usurp money under the pretext of developing Amaravati?” he sought to know.

None of the leaders from the Opposition TDP responded to the notices that were reportedly issued to Naidu on August 4 after the I-T Department rejected his preliminary objections that the tax proceedings against him could not be initiated by the Hyderabad Central Circle.

Lashing out at the TDP chief, Nani alleged, “Naidu’s ‘love’ for Amaravati has been exposed. Now, it is clear that his focus was not on developing Andhra Pradesh, but for pocketing money in the name of the capital city.”

Nani alleged that contracts were given to L&T and other companies for the construction of a temporary capital between 2016-19. It was later revealed that kickbacks were received through shell companies, he said.

Stating that it was Naidu who dethroned NT Rama Rao from power on September 1, 1995, the former minister sarcastically said, “As you back-stabbed him, NTR is now taking his vengeance and making sure you reach the nadir of politics. At the same time, he is showering wishes on Jagan.”

Pointing out that Naidu announces his assets and liabilities every year on September 1 to take away attention from the death anniversary of former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Nani dared the TDP leader to respond to the notices.

Further, he also challenged Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, who is conducting the Yuva Galam padayatra, to speak about his father’s corruption during public meetings.“You accuse local MLAs of graft wherever you go. Now, talk about your father also,” he mocked.

