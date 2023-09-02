Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pavitrotsavams conclude on a grand note atop Indrakeeladri in Andhra Pradesh

As part of the festivities, temple priests decorated the sanctum sanctorum with a variety of flowers and adorned the presiding deity with silk robes.

Published: 02nd September 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees carrying offerings to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Friday as part of Sravana Masam atop Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

Devotees carrying offerings to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Friday as part of Sravana Masam atop Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day-long annual Pavitrotsavam festivities, which began on Wednesday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, concluded on a grand note on Friday. Addressing the media, Durga temple executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha said that during the auspicious month of Sravana Masam the presiding deity Kanaka Durga will take the form of Goddess Mahalakshmi and worshipped by the devotees for three days.

As part of the festivities, temple priests decorated the sanctum sanctorum with a variety of flowers and adorned the presiding deity with silk robes. Elaborate arrangements were made for the convenience of devotees thronging the temple from various places.

“Sravana Purnima is considered to be an auspicious time to worship the goddess and hence Pavitrotsavams are celebrated during this period to appease the Goddess for prosperity,” EO Bramaramba said. On Friday, priests performed mandapa aradhana, moola mantra japam, mantra havanam, saptashati chandi homam and sarvaprayaschitha vidithathat santhika homam,

Endowment special principal secretary R Karikal Valavan and endowments commissioner S Satyanarayana visited the temple and offered special prayers to the Goddess. Temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO Bramaramba welcomed them with temple honours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pavitrotsavam festivities Indrakeeladri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp