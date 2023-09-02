Pavitrotsavams conclude on a grand note atop Indrakeeladri in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day-long annual Pavitrotsavam festivities, which began on Wednesday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, concluded on a grand note on Friday. Addressing the media, Durga temple executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha said that during the auspicious month of Sravana Masam the presiding deity Kanaka Durga will take the form of Goddess Mahalakshmi and worshipped by the devotees for three days.

As part of the festivities, temple priests decorated the sanctum sanctorum with a variety of flowers and adorned the presiding deity with silk robes. Elaborate arrangements were made for the convenience of devotees thronging the temple from various places.

“Sravana Purnima is considered to be an auspicious time to worship the goddess and hence Pavitrotsavams are celebrated during this period to appease the Goddess for prosperity,” EO Bramaramba said. On Friday, priests performed mandapa aradhana, moola mantra japam, mantra havanam, saptashati chandi homam and sarvaprayaschitha vidithathat santhika homam,

Endowment special principal secretary R Karikal Valavan and endowments commissioner S Satyanarayana visited the temple and offered special prayers to the Goddess. Temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO Bramaramba welcomed them with temple honours.

