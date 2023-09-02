Pawan Kalyan welcomes ‘One Nation-One Election’, says it helps save crores

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said his party wholeheartedly welcomes the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold elections across the country at one go under the ‘One Nation-One Election’ concept. In a video message released on Friday, Pawan Kalyan felt that it is a good sign to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the issue.

Mentioning that the simultaneous election has several advantages, he felt that thousands of crores of public money can be saved in the process, besides focusing on good governance.

“The expenditure to hold the general elections has increased from Rs 11,000 crore in 1951-52 to Rs 60,000 crore in 2019-20. We will be able to conduct both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with the same amount of expenditure under the ‘One Nation-One Election’ concept,” he opined. When asked for the party's response on the Centre’s reported move to hold a simultaneous election, former minister and YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said his party would reveal its opinion at the right time.

Questioning media persons whether they had any information that discussion will be held on the ‘One Nation- One Election’ concept in the special session of Parliament, he asked why should they respond when there is nothing.

Describing the ‘One Nation-One Election’ concept as a welcome sign to save the funds of the public exchequer, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar opined that the frequent elections cause a waste of time and resources, besides hitting the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes.

“The Ram Nath Kovind committee will look into all the practical constraints coming in the way of implementing ‘One Nation-One Election concept and come up with an effective solution,” he felt.

