Police serve notice on Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu at Visakhapatnam airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Friday served a notice on senior TDP leader and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu at Visakhapatnam airport pertaining to a case registered against him in Atkur police station in Krishna district.

According to reports reaching here, a team of Atkur police served the notice on Ayyanna under Section 41A of CrPC and directed him to appear before the investigation officer in 10 days from the date of receiving the notice.

It may be recalled that Atkur police registered two FIRs against Ayyanna and former MLC Buddha Venkanna based on a complaint lodged by former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) against them.

Nani complained that Ayyanna and Venkanna tried to instigate violence through their hate speeches against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tourism Minister RK Roja and other ministers at a public meeting held in Gannavaram as part of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra.

Responding to the police notice, Ayyanna said he would not stop questioning the failures of the YSRC government. “I am ready to face any difficulty for the future of the State. People are ready to witness a change in the government soon,” the former TDP minister asserted.

