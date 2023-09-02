YSRC keen to wrest TDP bastion Palakollu for clean sweep in West Godavari district

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With nine months to go for the Assembly elections, the YSRC leadership has intensified its efforts to accomplish ‘Mission 175’ of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

For this, the YSRC has laid emphasis on wresting TDP bastions like Kuppam represented by Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Tekkali by TDP State president K Atchannaidu and Hindupur by actor-politician N Balakrishna. Palakollu represented by Nimmala Ramanaidu is also one of the TDP strongholds in the State.

The TDP had won Palakollu seat seven times since the inception of the party in 1983 and the Congress bagged it twice. Bangaru Usharani of Congress grabbed the attention of the entire erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh, when she defeated Praja Rajyam Party founder and Megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi in the 2009 Assembly elections. In the last elections, the YSRC won five of the seven Assembly seats in West Godavari, including Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Tadepalligudem, Achanta and Tanuku, while the TDP bagged Palakollu and Undi.

TDP MLA Ramanaidu, who hails from the Kapu community, has been vocal against the YSRC government’s policies inside and outside the Assembly. Hence, the YSRC has started making concerted efforts to wrest Palakollu from the TDP in the next elections by defeating Ramanaidu. In the backdrop, the YSRC convened the meeting of the party rank and file at Palakollu, a prosperous town in West Godavari district, on Thursday.

As part of the strategy, YSRC regional coordinators PV Midhun Reddy and MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose visited Palakollu. Conveying the message of the YSRC leadership, Midhun Reddy exhorted the party rank and file to make coordinated efforts to ensure the victory of the party in Palakollu in the next elections.

“No doubt, we have good strength and cadre base in Palakollu. We have taken up several welfare schemes and development programmes. Poor people are our strength. We should wrest Palakollu from the TDP in 2024 and give the seat as a gift to Jagan,” he stressed.

The YSRC rank and file should intensify the mass outreach programme to take welfare schemes to the people in Palakollu and other Assembly segments.The leaders should give up their differences if any and make coordinated efforts to ensure that the party makes a clean sweep in West Godavari district in 2024, he exhorted.

