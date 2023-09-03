Andhra CM pays homage to YSR, lauds ex-CM’s services

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of latter’s 14th death anniversary. Jagan, his wife Bharathi Reddy and mother YS Vijayamma, several ministers, close relatives and friends participated in an all-faith prayer held at YSR Samadhi in Idupulapaya. Jagan placed a wreath on the Samadhi and garlanded the statue of YSR.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “The vacuum created by your absence can never be filled. Though you have left us physically, you have earned a permanent place in the hearts of people as a leader. People’s love and affection towards you have stood like a mountain in support of me. Your aspirations are hand holding and taking me forward in achieving the objectives of welfare and development.”

Earlier in the day, YS Sharmila offered floral tributes to her father YSR at his memorial in Indupulapaya and recalled his contribution to the development of Telugu States at large as the former CM of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the YSRC organised several programmes like blood donation camps and poor feeding to mark the death anniversary of YSR. Paying tributes to YSR, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the contribution of the former CM to poverty eradication and welfare of the poor and downtrodden is unparalleled.

“YSR left an indelible mark in politics,” Sajjala said, and added that Jagan Mohan Reddy is now walking on the path shown by his father.State ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Jogi Ramesh, party leaders Lella Appi Reddy, Jupudi Prabhakar Rao and others also paid rich tributes to YSR.

