Anticipating early elections, TDP activates rank and file in Andhra Pradesh

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating early polls, the TDP seems to have activated the party rank and file to face the elections at anytime. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has already announced a 45-day massive public outreach programme.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who has been undertaking a 400-day Yuva Galam Padayatra to cover 4,000 km, is said to have expedited his walkathon.He is likely to complete Yuva Galam Padayatra in 300 days so as to be available at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri to evolve strategies for the ensuing elections.

Though the ruling YSRC leaders have ruled out early elections, the TDP is of the view that there is every likelihood of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolving the State Assembly to go for early elections.

As the ensuing elections are crucial for the very existence of the TDP, which recently completed four decades of its existence, the party leadership is leaving no stone unturned to regain power in the State.

Even as clarity on possible electoral alliance is yet to come, Naidu has been holding review meetings with constituency incharges, besides finalising candidates for several segments so as to give them ample time for electioneering.

Naidu, who has already covered close to 140 Assembly constituencies in the State and conducted roadshows and addressed public meetings, while participating in the Badude Badudu and Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki programmes, is now set to visit the remaining 35 segments as part of the ongoing Babu Surety- Bhavishyathuku Guarantee programme.

On the other hand, Lokesh, who took a lot of time to cover Rayalaseema districts as part of his padayatra, gradually gained momentum after entering Coastal Andhra. Going by the present tempo, Lokesh is likely to complete his walkathon in the coming 100 days.

“As on Saturday, Lokesh’s padayatra has completed 202 days. Yuva Galam Padayatra is expected to be completed in another 100 days. Later, Lokesh will be available at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri,” a senior TDP leader told TNIE.

