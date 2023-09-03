‘Education helps visualise development of nation’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Education sharpens your skills each passing day and visualise the development of your nation. Learn more than expected and earn more than expected is the ideology that we live by today”, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana said while addressing the graduating class of 2023 as the chief guest of the third convocation ceremony of SRM University-AP on Saturday.

As many as 883 graduates, including 13 PhD scholars, 17 Gold medallists, 6 Silver medallists and 2 Bronze medallists were awarded their degrees at the momentous ceremony held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium.

Indian National Science Academy president Ashutosh Sharma, Founder Chancellor of SRM Group of Institutions TR Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor P Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP Prof Manoj K Arora and other dignitaries, deans of all schools, faculty, staff and parents of the graduating batch were present.

The university also conferred an honorary doctorate to Prof Ashutosh Sharma, for his exemplary contributions to the field of sciences. “Success and inclusive development is going to be a global challenge. As we continue to progress at an unprecedented pace, remember that new knowledge is no knowledge without using it for socio-economic good,” he stated.

VIJAYAWADA: “Education sharpens your skills each passing day and visualise the development of your nation. Learn more than expected and earn more than expected is the ideology that we live by today”, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana said while addressing the graduating class of 2023 as the chief guest of the third convocation ceremony of SRM University-AP on Saturday. As many as 883 graduates, including 13 PhD scholars, 17 Gold medallists, 6 Silver medallists and 2 Bronze medallists were awarded their degrees at the momentous ceremony held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium. Indian National Science Academy president Ashutosh Sharma, Founder Chancellor of SRM Group of Institutions TR Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor P Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP Prof Manoj K Arora and other dignitaries, deans of all schools, faculty, staff and parents of the graduating batch were present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The university also conferred an honorary doctorate to Prof Ashutosh Sharma, for his exemplary contributions to the field of sciences. “Success and inclusive development is going to be a global challenge. As we continue to progress at an unprecedented pace, remember that new knowledge is no knowledge without using it for socio-economic good,” he stated.