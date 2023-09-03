Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains likely in NCAP, Rayalaseema

IMD forecasts rains and thunderstorms at isolated places in NCAP and R’seema for 4 days

Published: 03rd September 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 05:24 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Respite from sultry hot weather across the State and a prolonged dry spell is likely as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain likely at isolated places in Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Rayalaseema for the next four days. Besides, thunderstorm accompanied with light wind is likely  at isolated places of both Coastal and Rayalaseema districts for the next four days.

IMD also forecast light to moderate rains at several places across the State for next three days and the cloud cover would help in bringing down the day-time temperatures, which have been 3-5 degrees above normal. Meanwhile in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over East Godavari  and Alluri Sitharamaraju districts of North Coastal AP and over Nandyal district of Rayalaseema.

Light to moderate rains occurred at few places over Coastal AP and at one or two places over Rayalaseema. Highest rainfall of 8 cm occurred in  Rajahmundry of East Godavari district, Srisailam of Nandya district, followed by 7 cm in Araku Valley of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, 5 cm in Balajipeta of  Parvathipuram Manyam district, Amdagur and Kadiri of Sri Satyasai district, 4 cm in  Bapatla and Karamchedu of Bapatla district, Darsi of Prakasam district, Veeraghattam of Parvathipuram Manyam district, Chittoor and Shantipuram of Chittoor district.

According to IMD inference, the trough from Interior Karnataka to Comorin area now runs from Vidarbha to south interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh now lies over north interior Karnataka at 1.5 km above mean sea level. 

There is a cyclonic circulation that lies over north interior Tamil Nadu. Further the trough from the centre of cyclonic circulation over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to South Coastal AP. All these factors will lead to change of the weather.

Light to moderate rains at few places

The India Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rains at several places across Andhra Pradesh for next three days and the cloud cover would help in bringing down the daytime temperatures, which has been 3-5 degrees above normal due to prolonged dry spell

