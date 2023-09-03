Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan diverted Rs 75,790 crore BC sub-plan funds: Lokesh

Nara Lokesh said 27 welfare schemes implemented for the welfare of Dalits by the previous TDP regime, were wound up.

Published: 03rd September 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying Backward Classes by diverting BC sub-plan funds to the tune of Rs 75,790 crore. During an interaction with members of the Yadava community at Neeladripuram in the Unguturu constituency of the combined West Godavari district as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Saturday, Lokesh said the YSRC government showed an empty hand to all the BCs.

Reiterating the TDP’s commitment to the uplift of BCs, he listed out the initiatives taken by the TDP for social, political and economic empowerment of Backward Classes. Several YSRC leaders joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh.

Interacting with Dalits at Singarajupalem in Gopalapuram Assembly constituency earlier in the day, Lokesh said Jagan, who made several promises to Dalits and other weaker sections, had shown his true colours after coming to power. The Dalits, in a memorandum submitted to Lokesh, stated that only those who are loyal to the ruling YSRC, are getting house sites, social security pensions and other benefits of welfare schemes. Alleging that Jagan betrayed Dalits,

Lokesh said 27 welfare schemes implemented for the welfare of Dalits by the previous TDP regime, were wound up. He promised to revive all the welfare schemes meant for Dalits, once the TDP returns to power in the State. Roads and other basic amenities will be developed in all the SC colonies. The SC Corporation will be strengthened to provide subsidised loans to Dalits.

