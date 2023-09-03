Home States Andhra Pradesh

Power outage forces Kurupam CHC doctors to treat patients under torchlight in Andhra

The locals rushed the victims to Kurupam CHC for treatment where the staff was forced to perform all medical procedures in dark.

Published: 03rd September 2023

The medical staff of Kurupam CHC giving first aid to road accident victims under torchlight during a power outage on Friday night | Express

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The medical staff of Kurupam Community Health Centre (CHC) were forced to provide treatment to two road mishap victims under torchlight of mobile phones on Friday night. Reason, unauthorised power cuts in the name of emergency load relief (ELR). However, the timely treatment by the staff saved the lives of the two victims.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sobha Rani, in charge superintendent Kurupam CHC said, “The APEPDCL officials have been implementing unauthorised power cuts in the name of emergency load relief (ELR) for the past ten days. All the inverters in the hospital conked off three days ago due to the frequent power fluctuations. Now all inverters are coming under working by Saturday morning. We have to appreciate the staff for their commitment to their duties. I will take all measure to ensure such incident does not happen again.”

According to the primary information reaching here, at least eight passengers suffered injuries as the auto-rickshaw, which they were travelling, overturned near Goipaka village under Gummalaxmipuram mandal in the district on Friday evening.The locals rushed the victims to Kurupam CHC for treatment where the staff was forced to perform all medical procedures in dark.

