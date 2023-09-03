Red gram supply through PDS continues: Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao lambasted the TDP for levelling a baseless allegation that red gram was not being distributed to ration card holders through the Public Distribution System. "There is not an iota of truth in it," he asserted. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, the Civil Supplies Minister said red gram was not distributed through PDS from 2014 to 2016 during the previous TDP regime. It was distributed in a limited quantity in a few selected tribal areas in the State in the last quarter of 2016. Against the market price of Rs 63 per kg, red gram was supplied at Rs 40, he pointed out. "Our government has been distributing red gram at Rs 67 per kg against the market price of Rs 150. A subsidy of Rs 80 is being given per kg. During the previous TDP regime, 93,000 tonnes of red gram was distributed through PDS, spending Rs 1,605 crore. Our government has distributed 3 lakh tonnes in the last four years, spending Rs 3,019 crore," he explained.