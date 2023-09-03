Service activities mark Pawan Kalyan's birthday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party organised blood donation camps, breakfast for construction workers and other programmes to mark the birthday of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday. The birthday cake was cut and the party flag was hoisted to mark the day.

A mega blood donation camp was organised at the JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri. JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and other party leaders donated blood at the camp. A large number of JSP cadres also voluntarily participated and donated their blood. Around 100 doctors organised the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar said in tune with the service motto of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, the party service activities are being carried out. Blood donation helps save lives in medical emergencies, he said.

Early in the morning, Manohar and other JSP leaders served breakfast to building workers at Benz Circle. “Doing real service to workers’ welfare matters rather than just lip service,” Manohar observed. As part of service activities taken up during the day-long birthday celebrations of Pawan Kalyan, books and stationery materials were distributed to students of BC and social welfare hostels.

