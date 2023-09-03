Home States Andhra Pradesh

Service activities mark Pawan Kalyan's birthday

A mega blood donation camp was organised at the JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri where JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and other party leaders donated blood.

Published: 03rd September 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party organised blood donation camps, breakfast for construction workers and other programmes to mark the birthday of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday. The birthday cake was cut and the party flag was hoisted to mark the day.

A mega blood donation camp was organised at the JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri. JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and other party leaders donated blood at the camp. A large number of JSP cadres also voluntarily participated and donated their blood. Around 100 doctors organised the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar said in tune with the service motto of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, the party service activities are being carried out. Blood donation helps save lives in medical emergencies, he said.

Early in the morning, Manohar and other JSP leaders served breakfast to building workers at Benz Circle. “Doing real service to workers’ welfare matters rather than just lip service,” Manohar observed. As part of service activities taken up during the day-long birthday celebrations of Pawan Kalyan, books and stationery materials were distributed to students of BC and social welfare hostels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp