Women’s rights at workplace highlighted

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently made it clear that it is the fundamental right of women employees to work in a protected environment, which is an extension of the right to live with dignity and honour. The court made the observation, while dismissing the petition of C Govindarajulu, challenging the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT) verdict of his removal from the service. Govindarajulu, joined the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), Kurnool Battalion, in 1994 as a junior assistant. He was removed from the service on proven charges of sexual harassment of his co-worker in 2013. When Govindarajulu approached the APAT, it dismissed his petition in 2017 and upheld the APSP's decision to remove him from the service. He challenged the same in the High Court, which upheld the verdict of APAT.