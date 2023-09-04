APSHCL, EESL join hands for energy-efficient homes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Andhra Pradesh State Housing Company Limited (APSHCL), EESL will discuss the plan for the execution of the energy-efficient project with the State government and shortly, a team of officials from EESL will visit the State.

As part of efforts to boost energy efficiency in the housing and building sectors, EESL has joined hands with the Andhra Pradesh government for the landmark ‘Navaratnalu Pedalankriki Illu’ housing project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

AP State Housing Company Limited (APSHCL) is leading the charge to facilitate high-quality, cost-effective energy-efficient appliances to the housing scheme beneficiaries through EESL. This initiative empowers them to lower electricity bills, improve living standards, and protect the environment. Those choosing these appliances voluntarily will enjoy a package comprising four LED bulbs, two LED tube lights, and two energy efficient fans at prices below market rates.

This strategic step is expected to result in substantial energy savings, estimated at 734 units per year, and a total of 1,145 million units yearly across 15.6 lakh houses in phase-1 of the scheme.

Speaking during a webinar with EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor, Special Chief Secretary (housing) Ajay Jain articulated the government’s unwavering commitment to provide top-notch power infrastructure to YSR Jagananna colonies. He emphasised that ensuring access to modern energy is a pivotal step in improving living standards and expanding economic opportunities for the beneficiaries.

On the occasion, Vishal Kapoor reiterated their commitment to promoting energy efficiency in housing and building sectors. The newly introduced ‘Eco Niwas Samhita 2021’ of Bureau of Energy Efficiency, an Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Buildings, sets rigorous energy performance standards, he said

Enhancing energy efficiency in buildings, holds the potential to mitigate air pollution, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve the quality of life for occupants. Energy-efficient buildings can achieve energy savings of up to 30 per cent for energy and 50 per cent for water, he explained.

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Andhra Pradesh State Housing Company Limited (APSHCL), EESL will discuss the plan for the execution of the energy-efficient project with the State government and shortly, a team of officials from EESL will visit the State. As part of efforts to boost energy efficiency in the housing and building sectors, EESL has joined hands with the Andhra Pradesh government for the landmark ‘Navaratnalu Pedalankriki Illu’ housing project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). AP State Housing Company Limited (APSHCL) is leading the charge to facilitate high-quality, cost-effective energy-efficient appliances to the housing scheme beneficiaries through EESL. This initiative empowers them to lower electricity bills, improve living standards, and protect the environment. Those choosing these appliances voluntarily will enjoy a package comprising four LED bulbs, two LED tube lights, and two energy efficient fans at prices below market rates.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This strategic step is expected to result in substantial energy savings, estimated at 734 units per year, and a total of 1,145 million units yearly across 15.6 lakh houses in phase-1 of the scheme. Speaking during a webinar with EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor, Special Chief Secretary (housing) Ajay Jain articulated the government’s unwavering commitment to provide top-notch power infrastructure to YSR Jagananna colonies. He emphasised that ensuring access to modern energy is a pivotal step in improving living standards and expanding economic opportunities for the beneficiaries. On the occasion, Vishal Kapoor reiterated their commitment to promoting energy efficiency in housing and building sectors. The newly introduced ‘Eco Niwas Samhita 2021’ of Bureau of Energy Efficiency, an Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Buildings, sets rigorous energy performance standards, he said Enhancing energy efficiency in buildings, holds the potential to mitigate air pollution, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve the quality of life for occupants. Energy-efficient buildings can achieve energy savings of up to 30 per cent for energy and 50 per cent for water, he explained.