Chandrababu Naidu’s silence reveals his guiltiness: Former AP Minister Kannababu

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders continued targeting TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and sought his response to the show-cause notices served on him by the Income Tax Department.“Naidu’s silence only means he is guilty and has accepted it,” said former minister Kurasala Kannababu.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he questioned the reluctance of Naidu in replying to the show-cause notice for his ‘undisclosed money of Rs 119 crore’. “At lease your own party members should know,” he said, while questioning the deafening silence of those supporting Naidu now.

Kannababu said corruption of Naidu was exposed by Tehelka way back in 1999 and in 2014, he was caught red handed in the note for vote scam in Hyderabad. “If Naidu is not guilty, why he should not file a defamation suit against the I-T department?” he asked.

Ridiculing the latest slogan of Naidu -- Guarantee for Your Future -- the former minister wondered whom can Naidu guarantee, when there is no guarantee for his own future. “No one can excel Naidu, when it comes to spewing lies. I-T show-cause notice was only for Rs 119 crore in just one assessing year. One can only imagine the amount Naidu might have amassed through corrupt means all these years,” he observed.

He also questioned the silence of BJP and Jana Sena on the entire issue of I-T notice and said Communists, who were former allies of TDP, would naturally remain silent.Former MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad demanded an in-depth inquiry into Naidu’s corruption and demanded that the TDP chief come clean before people. He also lashed out at a section of media for its silence on the important issue.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju said this is not an end, but beginning of the bad phase for the TDP chief, whom he prophesied would go to jail in the coming days.Stating that the I-T department in its show-cause notice to Naidu had clearly provided ample evidence as to how money was siphoned off from contractors and routed to Naidu for ‘election funding’ Appalaraju demanded Opposition Leader’s prosecution.

“The TDP chief, an expert in managing systems, may not be able to come out now with ample proof of his misdeeds. Naidu has got experience in creating wealth, not for the State and people, but for himself,” he said and questioned the lack of response from the ‘evil quartet’. He demanded an inquiry into the misdeeds of Naidu as the CM for 14 years.

