Downpour throws life out of gear in three districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains in YSR, Prakasam, and Nandyal districts brought much-needed respite for the citizens from the sultry weather. However, the downpour also disrupted normal life as people were caught off guard. Kondapuram in YSR district reported the highest rainfall of 16 cm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, multiple incidents of people being stranded due to flash floods in certain places were also reported. In the YSR district, 13 passengers and the driver of an APSRTC bus were stuck near Jammalamadugu as Isuka Vaagu swelled due to the torrential rain. Led by Circle Inspector U Sadashivaiah, a team of Jammalamadugu police was able to rescue all the people who were on board the bus.

In another incident, eight people, who went for a picnic on an islet in the middle of the River Penna near Chennur, were trapped in the water during a flash flood on Sunday night. Four of them managed to come out of the River on their own. An SOS was sent to the police and revenue officials, following which the remaining four persons were rescued using a boat and ropes.

As heavy rains lashed the Nallamala forest region at Giddalur in Prakasam district, two youngsters were washed away in the floodwater of River Sagileru. Police rushed to the spot and rescued them. Similarly, a man and his daughter were rescued with the help of police and villagers after they fell into the Pedda Vaagu between Mutukula village in Prakasam district and Gudlapalli village in Palnadu district.

The Upper Sagileru Project received heavy inflows due to rainfall in the Giddalur region. According to Telugu Ganga project junior engineer Ravichandra Kumar, floodwater was discharged at the rate of 2,500 cusecs at 8 AM. Surplus water was diverted to tanks through the Porumamilla Tank Supply Canal at the rate of 259 cusecs, while the rest of the surplus water was released into lower Sagileru projects.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy traffic jam on the bridge leading to Tadipatri at Obulapuram village in Muddanur mandal in the YSR district as two trucks were stuck in the mud. In the Prakasam district, downpours occurred at various places, including Giddaluru, Cheemakurthy, Ponnaluru, Maddipadu, SN Padu, and Kondepi. Cheemakurthy and Ponnaluru received 9.2 cm of rainfall. In Nandyal district, Koilakuntla mandal received the highest rainfall at 15 cm.

