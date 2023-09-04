Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains likely at isolated places of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Sunday, very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over the Kadapa and Nandyal districts of Rayalaseema.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of low-pressure areas forming in the Bay of Bengal, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains at isolated parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), while heavy rains are predicted for south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of the State for Monday and Tuesday.

IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana between 4.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Sunday, very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over the Kadapa and Nandyal districts of Rayalaseema. Heavy rainfall recorded at several places in Palnadu district and at few places over East Godavari and Nellore districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kadapa, Tirupati and Nandyal districts of Rayalaseema and at one or two places over Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Chittoor, Annamayya and Anantapur districts.

Highest rainfall of 16 cm was reported in Kondapuram of Kadapa district, followed by 15 cm in Koilkuntla of Nandyal, 11 cm in Puttur of Tirupati, 10 cm in Vallur and Duvur of Kadapa, Atchampet of Palnadu, 9 cm in Chapad, Vempalle, Jammalamadugu, Proumamilla of Kadapa, Sullurpeta of Tirupati, Punganur of Chittoor and Chimakurthy of Prakasam, 8 cm in Muddanur and Badvel of Kadapa, Dornipadu of Nandyal, Thottambedu of Tirupati, Macherla of Palnadu, Kandukur, Seetharamapuram and Udayagiri of Nellore, Darsi of Prakasam.

