Hithakarini Samajam gets back its land

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Hithakarini Samajam took possession of the 4.79-acre encroached land at Tungapadu village in Rajanagaram of East Godavari district, with the intervention of endowments, revenue and police officials.

The trust was founded in 1906 by social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu, who had donated all his properties to the trust. However, the 4.79-acre land located at Tungapadu village, which is 10 km from Rajamahendravaram city, has been encroached on by some people for the past 32 years.

Hithakarini Samajam president Kasi Bala Muni Kumari told TNIE that the endowments tribunal has ordered the restoration of Rs 15-cr worth of land back to the Hithakarini Samajam trust, following which the encroaches were evicted on Friday. She further informed that house pattas were allotted to encroachers near government lands and further said that all the properties of the trust are being documented keeping in view of the increasing encroachments.

Sharing the details of the properties of the trust, she said Hithakarini Samajam trust is established in 26.3 acres of land, including SKVT school, degree college, burial ground, Bala Sadan, working women’s hostel, MBA and DED college, mango orchards, women’s home.

In addition to this, Hithakarini Samajam has agriculture lands of 20.66 acres in Godavari districts, including 4.30 acres in Tallarevu, 3.20 acres in Injaram, 7.30 acres in Tungapadu, 3.8 acres in Rally village in erstwhile East Godavari, and 1.77 acres in Chintavaram near Narasapuram area in West Godavari district.

Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu, who fought against social evils in Andhra Pradesh during the 19th century, started the Hithakarini Samajam in the year 1906 by donating his properties worth Rs 41,500 and registered them under the Registration of Societies Act, 1860.

Kandukuri also stated in his deed that the Samajam should be handed over to the government in case the managing committee expresses its inability to run the institutions. He stated that the properties should not be sold by anyone under any circumstances.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Hithakarini Samajam took possession of the 4.79-acre encroached land at Tungapadu village in Rajanagaram of East Godavari district, with the intervention of endowments, revenue and police officials. The trust was founded in 1906 by social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu, who had donated all his properties to the trust. However, the 4.79-acre land located at Tungapadu village, which is 10 km from Rajamahendravaram city, has been encroached on by some people for the past 32 years. Hithakarini Samajam president Kasi Bala Muni Kumari told TNIE that the endowments tribunal has ordered the restoration of Rs 15-cr worth of land back to the Hithakarini Samajam trust, following which the encroaches were evicted on Friday. She further informed that house pattas were allotted to encroachers near government lands and further said that all the properties of the trust are being documented keeping in view of the increasing encroachments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sharing the details of the properties of the trust, she said Hithakarini Samajam trust is established in 26.3 acres of land, including SKVT school, degree college, burial ground, Bala Sadan, working women’s hostel, MBA and DED college, mango orchards, women’s home. In addition to this, Hithakarini Samajam has agriculture lands of 20.66 acres in Godavari districts, including 4.30 acres in Tallarevu, 3.20 acres in Injaram, 7.30 acres in Tungapadu, 3.8 acres in Rally village in erstwhile East Godavari, and 1.77 acres in Chintavaram near Narasapuram area in West Godavari district. Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu, who fought against social evils in Andhra Pradesh during the 19th century, started the Hithakarini Samajam in the year 1906 by donating his properties worth Rs 41,500 and registered them under the Registration of Societies Act, 1860. Kandukuri also stated in his deed that the Samajam should be handed over to the government in case the managing committee expresses its inability to run the institutions. He stated that the properties should not be sold by anyone under any circumstances.