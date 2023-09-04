Mekapati family keen on continuing its sway on Udayagiri constituency in AP

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: As part of its ‘Mission 175’, the ruling YSRC is keen on retaining Udayagiri Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections with a new face from the same Mekapati family.With the recent appointment of Mekapati Raja Reddy as incharge of Udayagiri, the Mekapati family has been focused on continuing its sway on the segment. On the other hand, the opposition TDP is also leaving no stone unturned to bag the Assembly seat.

Raja Reddy, brother of former MP Rajamohan Reddy, had played a key role in winning both Atmakur and Udayagiri seats in the 2019 elections. He has more than four decades of experience in construction sector. Now, he has been fully focused on politics, which may be an advantage for the ruling YSRC in Nellore politics. After the suspension of sitting MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy from the YSRC for cross voting in the MLC elections, the Mekapati family initially proposed to field Mekapati Rachana Reddy, daughter of Chandrasekhar Reddy, from Udayagiri in the ensuing elections to keep its hold on the constituency, which is a family pocket borough. However, Rachana did not show any interest in politics.

Hence, the family has proposed to field Raja Reddy. According to a survey by the YSRC, Chandrasekhar Reddy, a four-time MLA, has failed to develop his own cadre in the constituency. According to a survey by the YSRC, Chandrasekhar Reddy, a four-time MLA, has failed to develop his own cadre. Meanwhile, rumours are making the rounds that Chandrasekhar Reddy has differences with his brother Rajamohan Reddy family.

“The Mekapati family has a strong bond with Udayagiri constituency for more than two decades. We are committed to developing the region on all fronts,” asserted Rajamohan Reddy. On the other hand, former TDP MLA Bollineni Venkata RamaRao have been striving hard to win the trust of people. In fact, Bollineni won from Udayagiri in 2014 on TDP ticket. However, he faced defeat in the last Assembly elections. The entry of Chandrasekhar Reddy into the TDP fold has changed the political equations in Udayagiri, which may be an advantage to the opposition party in the next elections, felt a political analyst.

