People won’t believe Jagan’s claim to build capitals: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The roads in almost all parts of the State are in a bad shape as the contractors have left the repair works half way as their pending bills amounting to Rs 1.3 lakh crore have not been cleared, said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

He made the observation while passing through China Nindra Kolanu in Uravakonda Assembly segment as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Sunday. “Though this is a major highway, except ditches the road is not at all visible,” he remarked.

Lokesh ridiculed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his proposal to build Legislative, Executive and Judicial capitals as he failed to construct a single road or a bus shelter. “The people are well aware of the facts and they will not believe the tall claims of Jagan,” he observed.

At China Nindra Kolanu, Lokesh spoke to aqua farmers, who raised several issues. Lokesh said, “Now, the State is witnessing aqua holiday.”He promised to take measures to promote aquaculture in a big way soon after the TDP forms the government in the State.

VIJAYAWADA: The roads in almost all parts of the State are in a bad shape as the contractors have left the repair works half way as their pending bills amounting to Rs 1.3 lakh crore have not been cleared, said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. He made the observation while passing through China Nindra Kolanu in Uravakonda Assembly segment as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Sunday. “Though this is a major highway, except ditches the road is not at all visible,” he remarked. Lokesh ridiculed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his proposal to build Legislative, Executive and Judicial capitals as he failed to construct a single road or a bus shelter. “The people are well aware of the facts and they will not believe the tall claims of Jagan,” he observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At China Nindra Kolanu, Lokesh spoke to aqua farmers, who raised several issues. Lokesh said, “Now, the State is witnessing aqua holiday.”He promised to take measures to promote aquaculture in a big way soon after the TDP forms the government in the State.