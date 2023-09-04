TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s objections not valid: I-T dept

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Income Tax Department has brushed aside the objections raised by former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to the notices served on him for allegedly not disclosing Rs 118 crore.In its latest show-cause notice served on Naidu on August 4, 2023, the I-T department said the objections raised by the TDP chief were not valid. Naidu had raised objections on technical grounds four times.

His first letter to the I-T department was on October 10, 2022, followed by another letter on October 27, 2022. He wrote two more letters on January 31, 2023, and on June 20, 2023. However, the I-T department said those objections were not valid and explained in detail why they were not valid.

The first objection of Naidu was that the notice was served on him by the Central Office of the I-T department in Hyderabad instead of the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer (JAO). It stated that the objection of Naidu was not correct, as nowhere in the scrutiny guidelines, it is mentioned that notice under Section 153C should be issued by the JAO before the case is notified to the Central AO under Section 127.

Naidu had contended that the material seized by the department did not contain his name nor did they pertain to any ‘undisclosed assets/income’. In response, the I-T department stated that the material seized, the copy of which was sent to the TDP chief, was in fact shown to Manoj Vasudev Pardasany, a representative of Shapoorji Pallonji, an infrastructure firm, engaged by Naidu for constructions in Amaravati.

In the statement to the I-T department, Manoj replied that the seized material contained information pertaining to the projects awarded by Naidu, and thereby unaccounted income generated through bogus sub-contracts was given back to him.

The 46-page show-cause notice in depth explained how the undisclosed amount of Rs 118 crore was given to the TDP chief through various channels. I-T raids were carried out on the residences of Manoj and his associates on November 1, 2019. During the searches, several incriminating documents were found in mobile phones and computers. When confronted with the same, Manoj had admitted to having arranged bogus contracts and work orders for siphoning off funds by Shapoorji Pallonji, Afcons Infrastructure Private Limited and L&T to generate cash.

As regards how the cash was delivered to Naidu, the I-T department explained that around 2016, Manoj got in touch with P Srinivas, personal assistant of the TDP chief, while working as a consultant of Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Limited. In February 2019, when Manoj met Naidu for the first time, he was asked to do what Srinivas said and the latter asked Manoj for party funds to the TDP as the elections were approaching.

In his statement, Manoj said on the directions of Srinivas, he was given the names of the companies -- Naolin and Everett -- through Vicky Jain and asked to give subcontract work to them. Later on the instructions of Srinivas, Vinay Nangalia contacted Manoj and said he has three companies namely Haigreeva, Annai and Shalaka, which would facilitate the transactions for election funding. Accordingly, the work was subcontracted to these companies and payments were made for work orders. The cash generation from these companies was handled by Vicky and Vinay. They were the main persons, who managed the cash from the pickup from these companies to deliver it to the TDP in AP and other places.

Besides Shapoorji Pallonji, funds were siphoned off from L&T and delivered for use by Naidu through the companies such as Phoenix Infra and Pour Trading. Atul Soni was another key person, who assisted Manoj in siphoning off the funds. The I-T department, showing one of the Excel sheets taken from Manoj’s office, said a payment of Rs 15,13,95,000 was made to Naidu in Dubai and sought an explanation for the same.

