Andhra Pradesh allots Rs 107 crore for civic works in Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Gadapa-Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam program undertaken by YSRC legislators may have political connotations but keeping aside politics, it is turning out to be a boon for the district. As per official resources, around 1,327 development works have been approved by the Palnadu district administration ever since the program began on May 11, 2022.

The legislators are conducting door-to-door campaigns as part of this outreach program to identify the issues of people at the ground level. There are nearly 6.8 lakh houses in seven assembly constituencies in the newly formed Bapatla district and the legislators have so far visited more than 5.11 lakh houses.

As many as 538 village and ward secretariat are present in Palnadu district, the legislators received 8,433 petitions regarding basic amenities, including the construction of roads, drainages, set up of new electricity lines, transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply, construction of water tanks and various pending development works. Out of which, the district administration has approved as many as 1,327 development works in various departments including Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Panchayat Raj department, Municipal, and APCPCDCL.

The state government has allotted Rs 107.6 crore for the district with Rs 20 lakh for every village and ward secretariat. Out of the total works, 30 per cent of works, including 418 works worth Rs 67.83 crore have been completed, 53 per cent of works are under progress, and 16 per cent of works are at tender calling level.

As many as 732 works worth Rs 35.22 crore are in progress and 222 works worth Rs 10 crore are yet to begin. The officials have called for tenders and are working to start the works as early as possible. Collector Sivashankar Lotheti in a review meeting instructed the officials to take necessary action to ensure the progress of the works.

