Andhra Pradesh BJP chief lambasts Udhayanidhi Stalin for Sanatan quip

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari found fault with Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his controversial remarks on Hindu Sanatan Dharma.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she said, “Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has taken an oath by the Constitution of India, has expressed his desire to eradicate Santana Dharma, comparing it to the act of eliminating mosquitoes. On the same platform, PK Sekar Babu, responsible for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments in Tamil Nadu, remained silent without registering any objection. The President of Congress, Tamil Nadu unit has stated that the purpose of the alliance is to dismantle Sanatana Dharma. These actions have raised concerns among the Hindu community in India.”

