Andhra Pradesh High Court seeks CRDA’s explanation over annuity to ryots

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hearing a petition filed by Amaravati Rajadhani Sameekarana Rythu Samakya joint secretary Kallam Rajasekhara Reddy and Rajadhani Rythu Pariraksha Samithi joint secretary D Rama Rao on the delay in payment of annuity to farmers, who gave their lands for the development of the capital city, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday sought to know from the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) if annuity has to be paid as per the law to the farmers or not.

Further, it also asked the CRDA to explain what measures it has taken in that direction.

A division bench, comprising Justices AV Sesha Sai and V Sujatha, directed the CRDA to file a counter with full details. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to September 12. In their petition, Rajasekhara Reddy and Rama Rao sought court directions to the government and CRDA to pay an annuity to the farmers with 24% interest for delay in payment. They asked the court to place the responsibility on officials for the delay in paying compensation to the petitioners.

A single judge had directed the government to file a counter and issued notices, asking them to file a counter with full details. However, the petitioners were not satisfied with the directions and filed an appeal. Petitioners’ counsel Unnam Muralidhar argued that as per the law, every year, an annuity has to be paid before May 1 and it is legally binding. He said the government’s negligent attitude has subjected farmers of the capital region to severe inconvenience. He pointed out that the annuity was not paid even in September.

Government special pleader Kasa Jagan Mohan Reddy said the appeal is not eligible for hearing and argued that payment of annuity is an issue between the farmers and CRDA and that there is no role for the associations who had filed the petition. On being asked what measures were taken for the payment of annuity, the government pleader sought time to submit details. The case hearing was adjourned.

Court questions needed for urgent appeal in the notice stage

When the plea came for hearing on Monday, the bench found fault with the petitioners for filing an appeal at the ‘notice’ stage itself. Citing previous Supreme Court rulings, petitioners’ counsel pointed out that there is a provision for going for an appeal at the notice stage. The Court questioned the need for an urgent appeal and said if permissions are given for appeals at the notice level, it will set a wrong precedence.

