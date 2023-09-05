Home States Andhra Pradesh

Attacks on police: Challa Babu and 63 other TDP leaders surrender

As many as seven cases were booked against Challa Babu.Of the total, the Andhra Pradesh High Court gave him conditional bail in four cases and rejected his plea in three other cases.

Published: 05th September 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on took on the DMK government on the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: TDP in-charge for Punganur Challa Ramachandra Reddy, popularly known as Challa Babu, the key accused in attacks on police during party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the district, surrendered before the police on Monday, a month after evading arrest in the case. Besides Challa Babu, at least 63 other TDP activists accused in the case also surrendered.

As many as seven cases were booked against Challa Babu. Of the total, the Andhra Pradesh High Court gave him conditional bail in four cases and rejected his plea in three other cases. Punganur police have arrested a total of 110 people in the last month pertaining to the attack on the police personnel. According to information reaching here, Challa Babu and others will be produced before the magistrate for judicial remand after medical tests.

Meanwhile, police beefed up security in Punganur to prevent any untoward incidents as TDP senior leaders Somi Reddy Chandramohan Reddy, Palle Raghunath Reddy, Sugunamma, Putta Sudhakar Yadav and others arrived in the town to express solidarity with the arrested members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Challa Ramachandra Reddy Challa Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp