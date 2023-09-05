Attacks on police: Challa Babu and 63 other TDP leaders surrender

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: TDP in-charge for Punganur Challa Ramachandra Reddy, popularly known as Challa Babu, the key accused in attacks on police during party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the district, surrendered before the police on Monday, a month after evading arrest in the case. Besides Challa Babu, at least 63 other TDP activists accused in the case also surrendered.

As many as seven cases were booked against Challa Babu. Of the total, the Andhra Pradesh High Court gave him conditional bail in four cases and rejected his plea in three other cases. Punganur police have arrested a total of 110 people in the last month pertaining to the attack on the police personnel. According to information reaching here, Challa Babu and others will be produced before the magistrate for judicial remand after medical tests.

Meanwhile, police beefed up security in Punganur to prevent any untoward incidents as TDP senior leaders Somi Reddy Chandramohan Reddy, Palle Raghunath Reddy, Sugunamma, Putta Sudhakar Yadav and others arrived in the town to express solidarity with the arrested members.

