Go green: Loco pilots, onboard staff to scatter seed balls on barren lands in AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a bid to implement environment-friendly measures, Waltair Division and HPCL’s Visakh refinery organized an awareness drive on Swachhta and environment conservation, at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday.

As part of this initiative, seed balls containing seeds of almond, lemon, mango, orange, and many others, were distributed to loco pilots and train managers (train guards). These individuals will scatter these seed balls in vacant areas during their train journeys. The seed ball, which has manure in it, is designed to facilitate the growth of these seeds when planted in barren lands during the rainy season.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and Executive Director (Incharge), Visakh Refinery Ratanraj, administered the pledge of Swatchta and environment protection to the railway staff and cleaning personnel at the station.

DRM Saurabh said that this unique idea is part of a broader effort to protect the environment, reduce global warming, and minimize pollution, and it aligns with the Swachhta mission jointly organized by Waltair Division and HPCL.

ED, HPCL, said that this initiative exemplifies a collaborative approach between the railway division and a corporate partner to address environmental issues and promote sustainable practices.

