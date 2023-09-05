Heavy rains likely to lash parts of AP for next 5 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Meteorological department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the State for the next five days, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, under the influence of a low-pressure area being formed in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in parts of North Coastal AP (NCAP), South Coastal AP (SCAP), Rayalaseema, and Yanam from Monday to Wednesday, along with lightning and thunderstorms.

On Thursday and Friday, parts of NCAP and Yanam are likely to witness heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, said an official from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre in a release. Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Kakianda, Anakapalle, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts on Monday.

A vegetable vendor, Sheik Mohammed Khasim, was feared drowned in Gundlakamma Vagu in Prakasam district. The 42-year-old man riding a two-wheeler was trying to cross the stream, which was in spate with huge inflows from the upper catchment areas when he was washed away. On being alerted, Giddalur police rushed to the spot and took up the rescue operation with the help of locals. However, unrelenting rains hampered the rescue efforts. The body of the man is yet to be recovered.

Several low-lying areas in the western part of the Prakasam district have been completely inundated. Giddalur, Cumbham, Tripurantakam, Pullalacheruvu, Racherla, and Markapur mandals received moderate to heavy rainfall from Sunday evening to Monday morning. Gundlakamma, Sagileru, Upputeru, and Racharla Vagu streams have swelled, posing a threat to several villages.

Even as the downpour continued in Nandyal, Kurnool, and other parts of the Rayalaseema region, physical fitness tests for sub-inspector posts in the Rayalaseema region were postponed. The APSP second battalion ground in Kurnool city was submerged in rainwater and the test was rescheduled for September 21.

According to IMD Amravati, the cyclonic circulation over the Northeast Bay of Bengal & neighborhood lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal & neighborhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

The highest rainfall of 10 cm was reported in Mundlamarru in Praksam district, followed by 8 cm in Dharmavaram in Sri Satysai district, 6 cm in Atmakur and Dhone in Nandayal, 5 cm in Karamchedu in Bapatla district. Rainfall up to 4 cm was reported at several places in the Rayalaseema region and at a few places in the coastal districts.

